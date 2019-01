O imagine cu o focă având pe cap o pungă a declanşat indignare online

View this post on Instagram

Seal in Brixham Harbour.... Made the national news tonight.... Got himself free eventually. #plasticwaste #seal #itvnews #raisingawareness #devonlivenews #sealintrouble #gweeksealsanctuary #torbayinpictures #brixhamharbour #brixhammarina #madethenews#plasticfree #devonoast #sealife