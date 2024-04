Hamas a difuzat o nouă înregistrare video cu ostatici, în timp ce Israelul este tot mai presat să ajungă la un acord | VIDEO

Cei doi ostatici se prezintă ca fiind Keith Siegel, în vârstă de 64 de ani, şi Omri Miran, în vârstă de 47 de ani.

The Miran and Siegel families have given permission to share this video of Keith and Omri which was released by the jihadi death cult psychopaths holding them hostage.

Keith and Omri – two Israeli fathers abducted from their homes on October 7 – need to come home now… pic.twitter.com/VVh68UGVVZ