Explozie puternică în apropierea orașului Sankt Petersburg. Primele reacții oficiale | VIDEO

Imediat după producerea deflagrației, care a stârnit panică printre cetățeni, o minge uriașă de foc a apărut pe cer.

A powerful explosion occurred near St. Petersburg

The fire was caused by an explosion on the gas pipeline between Berngardovka and Kovalev - Governor of the Leningrad region Alexander Drozdenko.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. pic.twitter.com/jNF1GrwHWu