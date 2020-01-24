Cutremur devastator în Turcia. A avut magnitudinea de 6,8 pe Richter

Pământul s-a zguduit în districtul Sivrice, în provincia Elazig, în jurul orelor locale 20:55 (17:55 GMT), precizează agenţia guvernamentală pentru situaţii de urgenţă.

#BREAKING Footage from Elazig district shows a building that completely collapsed following the 6.9 magnitude earthquake #Turkey #deprem #earthquake https://t.co/aerOoriPJF

Institutul american USGS a estimat magnitudinea la 6,7 grade.

Știrea este în curs de actualizare.

An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale hit eastern #Turkey ???????? on Friday

There was no immediate information about any casualties but the country's interior minister said there were reports that some buildings had collapsed.https://t.co/2j3Qylvcq6 pic.twitter.com/E1KaoPFmSU