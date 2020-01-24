  1. Stiri
  2. Stiri externe
  3. Cutremur devastator în Turcia. A avut magnitudinea de 6,8 pe Richter

Cutremur devastator în Turcia. A avut magnitudinea de 6,8 pe Richter


Ultimul update: Vineri 24 Ianuarie 2020 21:03
Data publicarii: Vineri 24 Ianuarie 2020 20:45
Categorie: Stiri externe
+ 0
cutremur Turcia

Un cutremur de 6,8 pe scara Richter s-a produs vineri în estul Turciei, au anunţat autorităţile turce, fără a informa deocamdată despre victime sau pagube.

Pământul s-a zguduit în districtul Sivrice, în provincia Elazig, în jurul orelor locale 20:55 (17:55 GMT), precizează agenţia guvernamentală pentru situaţii de urgenţă.

Institutul american USGS a estimat magnitudinea la 6,7 grade.

Știrea este în curs de actualizare.

Citește și
Cutremur la ANAF. Aproximativ 2.200 de posturi de la Fisc vor dispărea în perioada următoare
cutremur Turcia

Sursa: Agerpres

Tags: turcia, cutremur,

Cutremur puternic în SUA. Ce magnitudine a avut
Cutremur puternic în SUA. Ce magnitudine a avut
Cutremur la ANAF. Aproximativ 2.200 de posturi de la Fisc vor dispărea în perioada următoare
Cutremur la ANAF. Aproximativ 2.200 de posturi de la Fisc vor dispărea în perioada următoare
Cutremur puternic în China. O persoană a murit și alte două au fost rănite
Cutremur puternic în China. O persoană a murit și alte două au fost rănite
VIDEO PROTVPLUS.RO
Cu Busu, despre vreme și vremuri

Busu: "Vine primăvara, prea timpuriu, părerea mea. Vremea a început să fie atât de bizară, în foarte multe locuri, nu neapărat în țara noastră."


11:42
Mama Antoniei, schimbări majore pentru 2020

Denise Iacobescu: "Lucrez la un capitol din viața mea. Mă mai vad căsătorită. Sper și cred în asta."


09:43
Roxana Vancea, totul despre viața de femeie măritată

Roxana Vancea: "M-a pus să-i fac o ciorbă de curcan. A spus că așa și-a dat seama că sunt bună de măritat."


15:31
Corina Chiriac, dedicată credinței

Corina Chiriac: "Am stat la cozi de trei ore, pentru a ajunge la Mormântul Sfânt. Am cântat pentru românii din Israel, cărora le este dor de casă."


15:47
Amalia Năstase s-a apucat de vlogging

Amalia Năstase: "Sunt foarte mulți oameni interesați să vadă ce fac eu. Așa că am făcut acest vlog, care merge destul de bine."


10:05
O viață dedicată copiilor nevoiași

V. Nicolae: "M-am apucat de voluntariat când aveam 20 de ani. Am cumpărat, din banii mei, o casă unde să le pot preda copiilor."


10:55
Nadine, despre dramele trăite din cauza viciilor

Nadine: "La 15 ani, am început să fumez și să beau alcool."


14:19
Dr. Mihail, despre importanța somnului

Dr. Mihail: "Dacă ne uităm pe telefon înainte de a ne culca, vom deruta creierul. Nu e bine să bei alcool seara. După un pahar de vin, somnul tău calitativ va fi mai prost."


15:50
Vorbește Lumea - 24 Ianuarie Promo

00:39
Gabriel Dorobanțu, o viață pe scenă

Gabriel Dorobanțu:"Locuiesc cu mama, că doar nu puteam să o las pe drum."


21:33
play
Cu Busu, despre vreme și vremuri
play
Mama Antoniei, schimbări majore pentru 2020
play
Roxana Vancea, totul despre viața de femeie măritată
play
Corina Chiriac, dedicată credinței
play
Amalia Năstase s-a apucat de vlogging
play
O viață dedicată copiilor nevoiași
play
Nadine, despre dramele trăite din cauza viciilor
play
Dr. Mihail, despre importanța somnului
play
Vorbește Lumea - 24 Ianuarie Promo
play
Gabriel Dorobanțu, o viață pe scenă