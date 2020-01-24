Cutremur devastator în Turcia. A avut magnitudinea de 6,8 pe Richter

Un cutremur de 6,8 pe scara Richter s-a produs vineri în estul Turciei, au anunţat autorităţile turce, fără a informa deocamdată despre victime sau pagube.
Pământul s-a zguduit în districtul Sivrice, în provincia Elazig, în jurul orelor locale 20:55 (17:55 GMT), precizează agenţia guvernamentală pentru situaţii de urgenţă.
#BREAKING— parallel_universe (@ignis_fatum) January 24, 2020
Footage from Elazig district shows a building that completely collapsed following the 6.9 magnitude earthquake #Turkey #deprem #earthquake https://t.co/aerOoriPJF
Institutul american USGS a estimat magnitudinea la 6,7 grade.
Știrea este în curs de actualizare.
An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale hit eastern #Turkey ???????? on Friday
There was no immediate information about any casualties but the country's interior minister said there were reports that some buildings had collapsed.https://t.co/2j3Qylvcq6 pic.twitter.com/E1KaoPFmSU— Saad (@SaadAbedine) January 24, 2020
Sursa: Agerpres