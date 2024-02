Atac masiv al rușilor în Ucraina. Părți din Kiev au rămas în întuneric după mai multe valuri de lovituri, 2 oameni au murit

Primarul Kievului, Vitali Klitschko, a declarat că întreruperea curentului a fost cauzată de o rachetă rusă doborâtă care a deteriorat liniile aeriene din oraș.

Another massive Russian air attack against our country. Six regions came under enemy fire. All of our services are currently working to eliminate the consequences of this terror.

In Mykolaiv, dozens of houses were destroyed and one person was killed. More than ten people were… pic.twitter.com/ATkwA5JxXR