Video. Explozie puternică la uzina chimică Bayer din Germania

Explozia a avut loc într-o parte a sitului Bayer în care sunt incinerate deșeuri, a spus un purtător de cuvânt al Currenta. Nu este încă clar ce a cauzat explozia.

"Locuitorii ar trebui să meargă în interior și să țină ușile și ferestrele închise", a spus Chempark.

Agenția de protecție civilă a guvernului german a avertizat cu privire la „pericolul extrem”.



EXTREME DANGER as a huge explosion is reported at the Bayer chemical plant in the German city of Leverkusen. Video emerging online shows plumes of (potentially poisonous) smoke rising from the building as nearby residents have been ordered to shut windows and doors immediately. pic.twitter.com/iVORzbY2Tg