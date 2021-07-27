Video. Explozie puternică la uzina chimică Bayer din Germania

Dată publicare: 27-07-2021 12:23
Dată actualizare: 27-07-2021 12:32


O explozie a zguduit un sit chimic industrial din orașul german Leverkusen, a transmis marți operatorul Chempark Currenta, scrie Reuters.

 

Explozia a avut loc într-o parte a sitului Bayer în care sunt incinerate deșeuri, a spus un purtător de cuvânt al Currenta. Nu este încă clar ce a cauzat explozia.

"Locuitorii ar trebui să meargă în interior și să țină ușile și ferestrele închise", a spus Chempark.

Agenția de protecție civilă a guvernului german a avertizat cu privire la „pericolul extrem”.
 

 

Sursa: Reuters

