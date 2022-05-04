Comediantul Dave Chapelle a fost atacat pe scenă de un bărbat. VIDEO

04-05-2022
Dave Chapelle
Getty

Comediantul Dave Chapelle a fost atacat de un bărbat, pe scena  amfiteatrului Hollywood Bowl din Los Angeles, conform oamenilor cre au asistat la spectacol și imaginilor care circulă pe rețelele de socializare.

„Un bărbat a alergat și a încercat să îl doboare” pe Chappelle chiar când se încheia emisiunea, potrivit reporterul Brianna Sacks, relatează Sky News.

Ea a spus că angeții de securitate „s-a grăbit și a început să-l lovească pe atacator”.

Într-un clip distribuit pe rețelele de socializare, Chappelle a părut să glumească: „A fost un bărbat trans”. Acesta a fost criticat pentru glumele sale despre comunitatea trans și a fost criticat anul trecut pentru show-ul său special de pe Netflix.

Se pare că în incident atacatorul s-a ales cu un umăr dislocat, conform imaginilor în care apare pe targa ambulanței.

Sursa: StirilePROTV

dave chapelle

04-05-2022

