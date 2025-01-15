După 21 de ani de activitate, formația bucureșteană de death-metal L.O.S.T. a lansat noul album, „Scars of Tomorrow”

Albumul a fost prezentat pentru prima oară live, integral, la festivalul We are the Underground din Quantic din 10-11 ianuarie.

Albumul conține 9 melodii, printre care se află și colaborări cu Alin Petruț (Gothic), Andy Ionescu (Taine) sau Vanda Restye (Stonelight), precum si un bonus track.

Albumul poate fi ascultat deja pe toate platformele de streaming.

Producția audio a fost realizată de către Nikos Palivos / Nik Haunting Studios / Grecia (Gothic, Sombria, Yagon, Obsidyen), Jaroslav Celujko / Jaro Sound (Azathoth Circle, Disrated, Somali Yacht Club) și Alin Petruț (Gothic) iar grafica aparține artistului argentinian Nicolás Oliveros (A Feast For Kings, Solus, Koronus).

Tracklist album:

1 Scars

2 From Down Below (feat. Alin Petruț, Andy Ionescu)

3 Independent

4 The Afterlife

5 From Nothing to Everything (and Back)

6 No Soul

7 World War Cup

8 The Trial (feat. Vanda Restye)

9 Heed the Call (feat. Andy Ionescu, bonus track, de pe albumul “Back to Life – A Tribute to Goodbye to Gravity”)

L.O.S.T. înseamnă:

BB Hanneman (chitară, voce)

Vlad Bușcă (bass, voce)

Adrian Dumitrescu (chitară)

Dragoș Hălmagi (keyboard)

Alex „Gomez” Dăscăloiu (tobe)

Discografie L.O.S.T.:

„Last Breath” – EP, 2005

„Remains Of Pain” – 2010

„Live At Metalhead Meeting 2013” – live album, 2014

„Scars of Tomorrow” – 2025

L.O.S.T. online:

https://www.facebook.com/wearelost

https://www.instagram.com/we.are.l.o.s.t/

Urmărește Știrile PRO TV pe canalul de social media preferat:













