A murit DJ Avicii. Reacții din lumea muzicii. ”Vești devastatoare”

Getty

DJ-ul suedez Avicii, pe numele său real Tim Bergling, a murit vineri, la vârsta de 28 de ani, potrivit unui anunţ făcut de agentul lui, scrie The Hollywood Reporter.

El a fost găsit mort în Muscat, Oman, în după-amiaza zilei de vineri.

Oamenii din lumea muzicii au reacționat imediat pe rețelele de socializare cu mesaje de condoleanțe.

”Vești devastatoare despre Avicii, un suflet frumos, pasionat și extrem de talentat, cu atât de multe de făcut. Inima mea este alături de familia sa. Dumnezeu să te binecuvânteze, Tim”, a scris Calvin Harris pe contul său de Twitter.

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) 20 April 2018

my sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to the friends, fans and families of @Avicii :( Banter aside, nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and im very proud of him. — Goat lord (@deadmau5) 20 April 2018

Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) 20 April 2018

Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young ... what a talent he was. rest in peace x — Liam (@LiamPayne) 20 April 2018

RIP Tim. You were a brilliant composer and a gentle spirit. Fond memories of creating music w @Avicii and @nilerodgers- https://t.co/AfCVbXlhQh — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) 20 April 2018

What an extremely sad news! RIP Avicii!! — Firebeatz (@Firebeatz) 20 April 2018

Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing. Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans x — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) 20 April 2018

