A murit DJ Avicii. Reacții din lumea muzicii. ”Vești devastatoare”

Ultimul update: Vineri 20 Aprilie 2018 21:57
Data publicarii: Vineri 20 Aprilie 2018 20:56
Categorie: Entertainment
+ 0
avicii

DJ-ul suedez Avicii, pe numele său real Tim Bergling, a murit vineri, la vârsta de 28 de ani, potrivit unui anunţ făcut de agentul lui, scrie The Hollywood Reporter.

El a fost găsit mort în Muscat, Oman, în după-amiaza zilei de vineri.

Oamenii din lumea muzicii au reacționat imediat pe rețelele de socializare cu mesaje de condoleanțe.

”Vești devastatoare despre Avicii, un suflet frumos, pasionat și extrem de talentat, cu atât de multe de făcut. Inima mea este alături de familia sa. Dumnezeu să te binecuvânteze, Tim”, a scris Calvin Harris pe contul său de Twitter.

 

avicii Seymour Hersh, jurnalist castigator al premiului Pulitzer

Sursa: StirilePROTV

Tags: avicii, mort, dj suedez, calvin harris, oman,

A murit DJ-ul suedez Avicii la vârsta de 28 de ani

A murit DJ-ul suedez Avicii la vârsta de 28 de ani

avicii

A murit DJ Avicii. Reacții din lumea muzicii. ”Vești devastatoare”

Armand Assante, prezent la premiera filmului românesc “Vânătorul de spirite”

Ultimele imagini cu Prince în viață, date publicității

VIDEO A avut nevoie doar de o chitară pentru a fascina audiența

Steven Spielberg, primul regizor ale cărui filme au depășit încasări de 10 miliarde $

Armand Assante joacă în ”Las Fierbinţi“. Rolul interpretat de actorul american

protv plus

PRO TV lansează noua platformă PRO TV Plus! Emisiunile, serialele și Știrile PRO TV, disponibile online GRATUIT

Actorul Corneliu Ulici, noul prezentator al emisiunii "Visuri la cheie": "E o provocare și mă bucur de ea"

Corneliu Ulici este noul prezentator al emisiunii ”Visuri la cheie”

Aici își vor petrece Meghan și Harry luna de miere

Eva Longoria a primit o stea pe Bulevardul Celebrităţilor din Hollywood

Beyonce va dona 100.000 de dolari pentru patru studenți de culoare