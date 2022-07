FOTO O lumină de culoare roz a apărut pe cerul din Australia. Martor: Vine sfârșitul lumii

„A fost foarte bizar. Vorbeam cu mama la telefon, iar tatăl meu a spus că vine sfârșitul lumii”, a spus Tammy Szumowski, o femeie ce a surprins evenimentul.

#Mildura and surrounds were treated to a spectacular sight tonight when a red light appeared in the sky.

Was it aliens?

An aurora?

No, it appears to have been the hydroponic lights from a medicinal cannabis farm reflecting off cloud which is somehow the most Mildura answer ever. pic.twitter.com/Wfy63tRrng