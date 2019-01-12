Un celebru fotomodel şi-a dezvăluit dieta. "Viaţa mea consta în tapas şi cocaină"

Ultimul update: Sambata 12 Ianuarie 2019 12:49
Data publicarii: Sambata 12 Ianuarie 2019 12:41
Categorie: Şocant
+ 0
Ruby Tuesday Matthews

Dietă insolită ţinută de Ruby Tuesday Matthews, fotomodel şi influencer pe Instagram.

În vârstă de 25 de ani, Matthews a dezvăluit că se menţine în formă cu cocaină, cafea fără zahăr, ţigări şi tapas. Ea le-a răspuns astfel fanilor săi de pe reţelele sociale, care o întrebau cum reuşeşte să arate atât de bine, scrie Yahoo News.

„Am luat o groază de cocaină”, a declarat fotomodelul, extrem de influentă pe Instagram. „Practic fumam, beam cafele lungi, fără zahăr şi przam cocaină. Şi între, mâncam tapas. Viaţa mea era efectiv tapas şi cocaină”.

Matthews a spus însă că e conştientă că are o problemă. „Mulţi nu au înţeles niciodată cum pot să mănânc şi să rămân atât de slabă. Presupun că nu e greu să ascunzi că eşti dependent”.

 

Citește și
Controversa stârnită de un fotomodel mutilat după un incendiu. De ce a fost acuzată

 

Matthews susţine că multe alte fotomodele apelează la un stil de viaţă de acest tip. Ea a declarat însă că a renunţat la aceste obiceiuri când a rămas însărcinată cu primul copil şi nu are de gând să revină la acest stil de viaţă.

Ruby Tuesday Matthews Seymour Hersh, jurnalist castigator al premiului Pulitzer

Sursa: Yahoo News

Tags: fotomodel, cocaina, cafea, dieta, tigari, influencer, instagram,

Tânără fotomodel, desfigurată cu acid de un interlop. Ce i s-a întâmplat la spital
Tânără fotomodel, desfigurată cu acid de un interlop. Ce i s-a întâmplat la spital
Controversa stârnită de un fotomodel mutilat după un incendiu. De ce a fost acuzată
Controversa stârnită de un fotomodel mutilat după un incendiu. De ce a fost acuzată
Cadoul inedit primit de prințul Charles din partea unui fotomodel celebru
Cadoul inedit primit de prințul Charles din partea unui fotomodel celebru
VIDEO PROTVPLUS.RO
LA MARUTA
Ghiduș și Mikey Hash, provocări online

06:46
LA MARUTA
Mădălina Merca, o zi în culisele vloggingului

05:51
LA MARUTA
Busu, despre vreme și lecții de viață

18:34
LA MARUTA
Adi Nartea, povești din culisele serialului "VLAD"

09:56
LA MARUTA
Mirabela Dauer, sărbători cu liniște și spiritualitate

17:57
LA MARUTA
O nouă poveste de dragoste ne bate la ușă. Diana și Cornel ne povestesc totul "La Maruță"

15:05
LA MARUTA
Chef Cesar ne arată o nouă rețetă pentru mămăliga în stil chilian

05:25
VORBESTE LUMEA
Lora, surpriză pentru telespectatori
La final de săptămână Lora a pregătit o surpriză pentru telespectatori. Aceasta a cântat piesa intitulată "Valul"

04:50
VORBESTE LUMEA
Ion Dichiseanu, dezvăluiri despre familia sa
Ion Dichiseanu și fiica sa, Ioana, au fost prezenți în platoul Vorbește Lumea. Aceștia ne-au povestit cum și-au petrecut sărbătorile de iarnă

11:54
VORBESTE LUMEA
Sânziana Negru, drumul către succes
Sânziana Negru se bucură de un real succes în mediul online

10:01
play
Ghiduș și Mikey Hash, provocări online
play
Mădălina Merca, o zi în culisele vloggingului
play
Busu, despre vreme și lecții de viață
play
Adi Nartea, povești din culisele serialului "VLAD"
play
Mirabela Dauer, sărbători cu liniște și spiritualitate
play
O nouă poveste de dragoste ne bate la ușă. Diana și Cornel ne povestesc totul "La Maruță"
play
Chef Cesar ne arată o nouă rețetă pentru mămăliga în stil chilian
play
Lora, surpriză pentru telespectatori
play
Ion Dichiseanu, dezvăluiri despre familia sa
play
Sânziana Negru, drumul către succes
Ruby Tuesday Matthews
Un celebru fotomodel şi-a dezvăluit dieta. "Viaţa mea consta în tapas şi cocaină"
O prostituată româncă i-a luat unui italian mii de euro minţind că e badante. "Te distrug"
S-a răsturnat cu maşina în mijlocul deşertului şi a rămas încarcerat. Ce l-a salvat
Dezastrul lăsat în urmă de un bărbat care a pierdut la păcănele. Nimeni nu l-a putut opri
Ce a păţit tânărul care şi-a vândut rinichiul pentru un iPhone. Nu se mai ridică din pat
Bărbat reținut pentru viol, în Capitală. Victima ar fi o fetiță de 2 ani
ambulanta
Bărbat din Vaslui, la un pas de moarte după ce a mâncat şorici. Ce a spus la spital
Un bărbat din Alba și-a ascuns tatăl decedat în congelator timp de o lună
Româncă, victima unui asasinat mafiot în centrul Romei. Iubitul ei, împuşcat în cap
Doi fraţi români, abuzaţi sexual de profesor la o şcoală din Italia. Ce pedeapsă a primit
Motivul tulburător pentru care două fete de 11 ani s-au sinucis
Gestul șocant al unui bărbat din Alba după ce și-a găsit tatăl mort