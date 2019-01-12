Un celebru fotomodel şi-a dezvăluit dieta. "Viaţa mea consta în tapas şi cocaină"

Dietă insolită ţinută de Ruby Tuesday Matthews, fotomodel şi influencer pe Instagram.
În vârstă de 25 de ani, Matthews a dezvăluit că se menţine în formă cu cocaină, cafea fără zahăr, ţigări şi tapas. Ea le-a răspuns astfel fanilor săi de pe reţelele sociale, care o întrebau cum reuşeşte să arate atât de bine, scrie Yahoo News.
„Am luat o groază de cocaină”, a declarat fotomodelul, extrem de influentă pe Instagram. „Practic fumam, beam cafele lungi, fără zahăr şi przam cocaină. Şi între, mâncam tapas. Viaţa mea era efectiv tapas şi cocaină”.
Matthews a spus însă că e conştientă că are o problemă. „Mulţi nu au înţeles niciodată cum pot să mănânc şi să rămân atât de slabă. Presupun că nu e greu să ascunzi că eşti dependent”.
Matthews susţine că multe alte fotomodele apelează la un stil de viaţă de acest tip. Ea a declarat însă că a renunţat la aceste obiceiuri când a rămas însărcinată cu primul copil şi nu are de gând să revină la acest stil de viaţă.
It’s funny how much Becoming a mum changes you . Both mentally and physically ???????????? it took me a long time to get used to my new #mumbod ! I remember hating my first pregnancy, I hated the way I looked . I felt huge , sore and puffy . Where the fuck was my magical pregnancy unicorn glow ???????? I felt like ass . But slowly over time I I realised how bloody amazing I was for making a healthy baby. Remember to be kind to yourself. Enjoy food . And be thankful for your health . It’s what’s on the inside that counts photo - @ryanheywood
