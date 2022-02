VIDEO Un avion de luptă iranian s-a prăbuşit într-o zonă rezidenţială. Trei persoane au murit

Şeful Semilunii roşii din Tabriz a precizat că aparatul a lovit peretele unei şcoli, în urma impactului cei doi membri ai echipajului au decedat, precum şi un locuitor din zonă, conform Agerpres.

Iranian fighter jet F-5 crashed in to a school wall, school was closed today. Three died including 2 crew and one civilian who was killed in his car.

4. Tabriz's Red Crescent chief gives updates on the location #Tabriz Eastern Azerbaijan province of #Iran pic.twitter.com/EL8LW5jfvq