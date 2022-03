VIDEO Aeroportul Vinița din Ucraina a fost complet distrus de rachetele rusești

Vinița este un oraș din partea central-vestică a Ucrainei și este situat la aproximativ 250 de kilometri distanța de Kiev, scrie SkyNews.

Another view of the strike #UkraineRussianWar #UkraineUnderAttaсk "30 minutes ago, the occupier launched a missile strike at the airport in Vinnytsia" pic.twitter.com/aoYMaAiZ3C

BREAKING: reports that Russians have bombed the airfield at Vinnytsia.

A former MP, Anton Herashchenko has said so on Telegram.

The city is 350km from Lviv. It’s basically a midway point from Kyiv.

This is a much more western strike than the Russians have used thus far

????✊???????????? pic.twitter.com/CwflQVAeep