Un vulcan a intrat în erupţie în insula spaniolă La Palma, din arhipelagul Canare. VIDEO

????mantle of lava running from the volcano of La Palma in our Canary archipelago ???? pic.twitter.com/BkAFuQSkwU

O coloană înaltă de fum se ridica după erupţia survenită la ora locală 15:15 (14:15 GMT) în Parcul naţional Cumbra Vieja din sudul insulei, potrivit guvernului din Insulele Canare.

A volcanic eruption has started on the island of La Palma.

Seismic activity had been detected over the past week, with quakes becoming shallower over the last few days, presumably as magma ascended.

According to the @SmithsonianGVP, the last eruption on La Palma was in 1971. pic.twitter.com/xZPsLzWlNg