Prezentatoarea BBC care a anunțat că mai are câteva zile de trăit a murit

Bland fusese diagnosticată cu cancer la sân în noiembrie 2016. Familia sa a confirmat că aceasta a murit în pace, acasă, miercuri dimineață.

Our beautiful, courageous Rachael died peacefully this morning surrounded by her close family. We are crushed but she would want me to thank everyone who took an interest in her story or sent messages of support. You’ll never know how much they meant to her. Steve and Freddie xxx pic.twitter.com/soq7YHvF9u