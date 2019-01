Micuța japoneză, faimoasă pentru părul ei bogat la doar 6 luni, a intrat în modeling

View this post on Instagram

An adorable 1-year-old baby from Japan makes hair modeling look like child’s play. Pantene Japan has recruited Baby Chanco — whose mom-managed Instagram account has over 300,000 followers thanks to the viral power of her glorious mane — as the face of a new campaign. The tiny wonder was featured alongside gray-haired Japanese TV announcer Sato Kondo in the company’s “#HairWeGo My Hair Moves Me Forward” campaign in the Japanese national newspaper Asahi Shimbun. // ????: P&G: PANTENE JAPAN