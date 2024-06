Effie Awards 2024 și-a anunțat câștigătorii. 57 de premii (inclusiv Grand Effie) au fost decernate la Gala Effie 2024

14 agenții au fost premiate la a 21-a ediție Effie Awards Romania 2024. În total, 1 Grand Effie, 10 Gold Effie, 20 Silver Effie, și 26 Bronze Effie au fost aplaudate la Gală. Grand Effie a fost acordat campaniei “Wrong Labelling" de Aqua Carpatica Flavours, semnată de Cohn & Jansen Creative Network pentru Valvis Holding.

Agențiile caștigătoare anul acesta sunt: Cheil Centrade, Cohn & Jansen Creative Network, , DDB Romania, GRF+, Jam Session Agency, Leo Burnett Romania, McCann Bucharest, Propaganda, Publicis Romania, Saatchi & Saatchi & The Geeks, Tribal Worldwide, VML, V8 and Zenith Romania.

Top 3 agenții, cu cel mai mare scor in competiție, sunt Cohn & Jansen Creative Network, urmată de Jam Session Agency și Publicis Romania.

Top 3 clients sunt ING Bank, Valvis Holding and P&G.

Top 3 branduri sunt ING Bank pe locul întâi, urmat de Aqua Carpatica Flavours și OLX.

În baza clasamentului Effie Romania, calculat conform International Effie Index, Clientul Anului este ING Bank, Brand-ul Anului este ING Bank și Agenția Anului este Cohn & Jansen Creative Network.

Gala Effie 2024 a avut loc la The Tent/Clubul Diplomatic si a fost găzduită de Cosmin Seleși.

Comitetul de organizare Effie Awards 2024 a fost compus din: Carmen Miruță – Cheil Centrade, Cătălin Albu – Publicis Romania, Diana Crâșmariu – Cohn&Jansen Creative Network, Elia Cazan – P&G South East Europe, Gabriela Luca – Carrefour Romania, Ioana Cadîr – Jam Session Agency, Laura Moisă - Blindspot, Laurențiu Semeniuc – Saatchi Creative Hub, Monica Dudău – Storia si OLX Imobiliare, Monica Eftimie – KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Oana Năstase – Leo Burnett, Sergiu Mircea – Banca Transilvania și Ștefan Chirițescu – McCann Worldgroup Romania. Comitetul a fost condus de Răzvan Acsente – Chief Marketing Officer, Tazz.

Lista detaliată a câștigătorilor Effie Awards Romania 2024:

GRAND EFFIE

Campaign: Wrong Labelling

Brand: AQUA Carpatica Flavours

Client: Valvis Holding

Lead Agency: Cohn & Jansen Creative Network

Contributing Companies: Media Investment, Static VFX

BEVERAGES – NON -ALCOHOL

GOLD

Campaign: Wrong Labelling

Brand: AQUA Carpatica Flavours

Client: Valvis Holding

Lead Agency: Cohn & Jansen Creative Network

Contributing Companies: Media Investment, Static VFX

BRANDED CONTENT & ENTERTAINMENT

GOLD

Campaign: Unfollow Self:Hate

Brand: ING

Client: ING BANK N.V. AMSTERDAM, Sucursala Bucuresti

Lead Agency: Jam Session Agency

Contributing Companies: Dentsu Romania, Bread Content, McCann PR Romania

BRANDED UTILITY

SILVER

Campaign: STPH: Safe to Play Hub

Brand: Durex

Client: Reckitt Benckiser Romania

Lead Agency: VML Romania

Contributing Companies: Zenith Media

BUSINESS TO BUSINESS

SILVER

Campaign: The Right Employee at the Right Workplace

Brand: OLX

Client: OLX Romania

Lead Agency: Jam Session Agency

Contributing Companies: Starcom Romania, Lucas Art Film, Bad Habits

CORPORATE REPUTATION

SILVER

Campaign: Kaufland Dance Talk

Brand: Kaufland & ANSR (Romanian Deaf National Association)

Client: Kaufland Romania

Lead Agency: V8

Contributing Companies: McCann PR Romania, Universal McCann Romania, Linotip, Arsenic Production

Campaign: Looking for experiences, not experience

Brand: McDonald's

Client: McDonald's Romania

Lead Agency: DDB Romania

Contributing Companies: Tribal Worldwide Romania, OMD Romania

DATA-DRIVEN

SILVER

Campaign: Neighbors, Advices and Suggestions Department by T.R.A.I.

Brand: Storia.ro

Client: OLX Group Romania

Lead Agency: Publicis Romania

Lead Agency 2: Digitas Romania

Contributing Companies: MSL The Practice Romania, STARCOM

DIGITAL COMMERCE

BRONZE

Campaign: Tazz gets cravings

Brand: Tazz

Client: HCL Online Advertising

Lead Agency: Jam Session Agency

Contributing Companies: GRF+, STARCOM

DURABLES

BRONZE

Campaign: Join the Night Land

Brand: Samsung

Client: Samsung Romania

Lead Agency: Cheil Centrade

Contributing Companies: Les Ateliers Nomad, Evsky Drone Show, MSL The Practice

ENGAGED COMMUNITIES

GOLD

Campaign: Protect All Families

Brand: Accept

Client: Accept Romania

Lead Agency: Publicis Romania

Lead Agency 2: Digitas Romania

Contributing Companies: Zenith Media

SILVER

Campaign: BEAT THE SKUNK

Brand: Old Spice

Client: Procter & Gamble Romania

Lead Agency: Leo Burnett

Contributing Companies: Aggero, Essence Mediacom, NewView

BRONZE

Campaign: The chain of good

Brand: Carrefour

Client: Carrefour Romania

Lead Agency: Jam Session Agency

Contributing Companies: Havas Media Romania, Saga Film, Funnel Agency, UXProject

EXPERIENTIAL MARKETING

SILVER

Campaign: Crave Line

Brand: KFC

Client: KFC Romania

Lead Agency: McCann Bucharest

Lead Agency 2: MRM Romania

Contributing Companies: Golin Romania, Universal McCann Romania

BRONZE

Campaign: Regina Maria & Untold - First Emotional Aid Point

Brand: Regina Maria

Client: Reteaua de Sanatate Regina Maria

Lead Agency: Publicis Romania

Contributing Companies: Mccann Health Brain & Heart, Bad Habits, CAP

Campaign: Fainoșag Mindfulness App

Brand: Ardealul

Client: Orkla Foods

Lead Agency: McCann Bucharest

Lead Agency 2: MRM Romania

Contributing Companies: Tonic Advertising, Zenith Media, Front Line Marketing, Griffin Advertising

FINANCIAL SERVICES

GOLD

Campaign: FREE TO BE YOURSELF

Brand: BCR

Client: BCR

Lead Agency: Cohn & Jansen Creative Network

Contributing Companies: Wavemaker, GRF+

Campaign: ING – ING Young (On their own account)

Brand: ING Bank

Client: ING BANK N.V. AMSTERDAM, Sucursala Bucuresti

Lead Agency: Jam Session Agency

Contributing Companies: Dentsu Romania, Bread Content

BRONZE

Campaign: Save & Back-Up Your Home

Brand: OMNIASIG

Client: OMNIASIG Vienna Insurance Group

Lead Agency: Cohn & Jansen Creative Network

Contributing Companies: Wavemaker

GEN Z MARKETING

GOLD

Campaign: STPH: Safe to Play Hub

Brand: Durex

Client: Reckitt Benckiser Romania

Lead Agency: VML Romania

Contributing Companies: Zenith Media

SILVER

Campaign: BEAT THE SKUNK

Brand: Old Spice

Client: Procter & Gamble Romania

Lead Agency: Leo Burnett

Contributing Companies: Aggero, Essence Mediacom, NewView

Campaign: Unfollow Self:Hate

Brand: ING

Client: ING BANK N.V. AMSTERDAM, Sucursala Bucuresti

Lead Agency: Jam Session Agency

Contributing Companies: Dentsu Romania, Bread Content, McCann PR Romania

Campaign: Looking for experiences, not experience

Brand: McDonald's

Client: McDonald's

Lead Agency: DDB Romania

Contributing Companies: Tribal Worldwide Romania, OMD Romania

BRONZE

Campaign: Allout FactZ

Brand: Samsung

Client: Samsung Romania

Lead Agency: Leo Burnett

Contributing Companies: MSL The Practice, Starcom Romania

MARKETING DISRUPTORS

GOLD

Campaign:Wrong Labelling

Brand: AQUA Carpatica Flavours

Client: Valvis Holding

Lead Agency: Cohn & Jansen Creative Network

Contributing Companies: Media Investment, Static VFX

SILVER

Campaign: Crispy Shaorma

Brand: KFC

Client: KFC Romania

Lead Agency: McCann Romania

Lead Agency 2: MRM Romania

Contributing Companies: Golin, Universal McCann Romania

Campaign: Unfollow Self:Hate

Brand: ING

Client: ING BANK N.V. AMSTERDAM, Sucursala Bucuresti

Lead Agency: Jam Session Agency

Contributing Companies: Dentsu Romania, Bread Content, McCann PR Romania

BRONZE

Campaign: Fixodent Camp

Brand:Fixodent

Client: Procter&Gamble Marketing

Lead Agency: Leo Burnett

Contributing Companies: Essence Mediacom Romania, GRF+

MARKETING INNOVATION

BRONZE

Campaign: Crispy Shaorma

Brand: KFC

Client: KFC Romania

Lead Agency: McCann Romania

Lead Agency 2: MRM Romania

Contributing Companies: Golin, Universal McCann Romania

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

SILVER

Campaign: Touristgo.ro

Brand: Electric Castle

Client: Electric Castle

Lead Agency: McCann Romania

Contributing Companies:

MEDIA INNOVATION

BRONZE

Campaign: Buy a Hospital

Brand: Dăruiește Viață NGO

Client: Dăruiește Viață NGO

Lead Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi + The Geeks

Contributing Companies: Tazz by eMAG

MEDICAL SERVICES & HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS

SILVER

Campaign: Fixodent Camp

Brand: Fixodent

Client: Procter&Gamble Marketing

Lead Agency: Leo Burnett

Contributing Companies: Essence Mediacom Romania, GRF+

BRONZE

Campaign: Regina Maria & Untold: First Emotional Aid Point

Brand: Regina Maria

Client: Reteaua de Sanatate Regina Maria

Lead Agency: Publicis Romania

Contributing Companies: Mccann Health Brain & Heart, Bad Habits, CAP

Campaign: STPH: Safe to Play Hub

Brand: Durex

Client: Reckitt Benckiser Romania

Lead Agency: VML Romania

Contributing Companies: Zenith Media

Campaign: Regina Maria "Superpowers"

Brand: Regina Maria

Client: Reteaua de Sanatate Regina Maria

Lead Agency: Publicis Romania

Contributing Companies: Mccann Health Brain & Heart, Mediatique, Bad Habits

OTHER PRODUCTS & SERVICES

SILVER

Campaign: Fly Away from Ambrosia

Brand: Vola

Client: VOLA.ro

Lead Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi + The Geeks

Contributing Companies:

BRONZE

Campaign: The Right Employee at the Right Workplace

Brand: OLX

Client: OLX Romania

Lead Agency: Jam Session Agency

Contributing Companies: Starcom Romania, Lucas Art Film, Bad Habits

PACKAGED FOOD

SILVER

Campaign: THE CHEESE PAIRS UP

Brand: Hochland

Client: Hochland

Lead Agency: Leo Burnett

Contributing Companies: Digital Star Marketing, Optimum Media Direction Plan & Buy

PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS & SERVICES

BRONZE

Campaign: BEAT THE SKUNK

Brand: Old Spice

Client: Procter & Gamble Romania

Lead Agency: Leo Burnett

Contributing Companies: Aggero, Essence Mediacom, NewView

POSITIVE CHANGE SOCIAL GOOD – DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION

BRONZE

Campaign: The DumpStore

Brand: Samusocial Romania NGO

Client: Samusocial Romania NGO

Lead Agency: Tribal Worldwide Romania

Contributing Companies: Porter Novelli Public Relations, OMD Romania

Campaign: Protect All Families

Brand: Accept

Client: Accept Romania

Lead Agency: Publicis Romania

Lead Agency 2: Digitas Romania

Contributing Companies: Zenith Media

POSITIVE CHANGE: SOCIAL GOOD – BRANDS

BRONZE

Campaign: Pampers Preemies - Thank you, doctors

Brand: Pampers

Client: P&G Romania

Lead Agency: GRF+

Contributing Companies: Essence Mediacom

POSITIVE CHANGE: SOCIAL GOOD - NON-PROFIT

GOLD

Campaign: Book Heroes vs. Functional Illiteracy

Brand: Teach for Romania

Client: Teach for Romania

Lead Agency: Cohn & Jansen Creative Network

Contributing Companies: Essence Mediacom Romania, Multi Media Est

SILVER

Campaign: #CaptiveRadio

Brand: ANAIS

Client: ANAIS Association

Lead Agency: Cheil Centrade

Contributing Companies: KISS FM, MAGIC FM, Httpool by Aleph, Chainsaw Europe Studio

RESTAURANTS

BRONZE

Campaign: Looking for experiences, not experience

Brand: McDonald's

Client: McDonald's Romania

Lead Agency: DDB Romania

Contributing Companies: Tribal Worldwide Romania, OMD Romania

Campaign: Crispy Shaorma

Brand: KFC

Client: KFC Romania

Lead Agency: McCann Romania

Lead Agency 2: MRM Romania

Contributing Companies: Golin, Universal McCann Romania

RETAIL

SILVER

Campaign: Kitchen Rebels

Brand: Carrefour

Client: Carrefour Romania

Lead Agency: Publicis Romania

Contributing Companies: Havas Media Romania, Saga Film, Funnel Agency, Cosmin Dragomir

BRONZE

Campaign: DEDEMAN SUPPORTS ROMANIA UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Brand: Dedeman

Client: Dedeman

Lead Agency: McCann Romania

Contributing Companies: Universal McCann Romania

SEASONAL MARKETING

BRONZE

Campaign: Cooking out of love takes time

Brand: Tazz

Client: HCL Online Advertising

Lead Agency: Jam Session Agency

SUSTAINED SUCCESS

SILVER

Campaign: Financial Intelligence

Brand: BCR

Client: BCR

Lead Agency: Cohn & Jansen Creative Network

Contributing Companies: Wavemaker, GRF+

BRONZE

Campaign: Leaping to the big leagues

Brand: iCredit

Client: iCredit

Lead Agency: Propaganda

Contributing Companies: Zenith Romania, Cyclops Films, Multi Media Est, Red Carpet Studio

Campaign: When cravings hit, Tazz delivers

Brand: Tazz

Client: HCL Online Advertising

Lead Agency: Jam Session Agency

Contributing Companies: GRF+, STARCOM

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

GOLD

Campaign: Share your Power

Brand: Samsung

Client: Samsung Romania

Lead Agency: Centrade | Cheil

Contributing Companies: Nexus Gaming, Almost Ready, MSL The Practice, STARCOM

TIMELY OPPORTUNITY

BRONZE

Campaign: Bubuiala! Festival at your home

Brand: TOMI

Client: Orkla Foods Romania

Lead Agency: Zenith Romania

Contributing Companies: Griffin Advertising

Campaign: Touristgo.ro

Brand: Electric Castle

Client: Electric Castle

Lead Agency: McCann Romania

Organizatorii le mulțumesc partenerilor:

Gold Partner: George. Primul banking inteligent.

Partners: Ploom, Kaufland, Coca-Cola, Mastercard, Salesforce, Amigo si Stella Artois.

Creative Partner: Leo Burnett

Technology partner: Ireal.ro

Strategic partners: NielsenIQ

Media Partners: PRO TV, IQads, Smark, Pagina de Media, The Institute, Euromedia.

