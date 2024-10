Descoperire inedită pe vârful Marii Piramide din Ghiza. Imaginile au ajuns virale

“I think he got down!" On Oct. 14, paraglider Alex Lang spotted a dog atop Egypt's Great Pyramid of Giza. "I’m pretty sure he climbed up there, that’s the only way up," Lang told ABC News. "I took the video, flew around him a few times to make sure he was alright, and started heading back to the area to land." The next day, both Lang and paraglider Marshall Mosher returned to the top of the pyramid to check on the canine. The pup was no longer there. The exact whereabouts of the pooch, or how it got up to the top of the Great Pyramid of Giza is unknown, though both paragliders confirm after a thorough scout, the dog was not on the pyramid the following day. The dog appears to be one of hundreds of feral dogs that live in the area.