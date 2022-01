VIDEO Momentul terifiant în care un bărbat împinge o femeie în fața metroului

Incidentul s-a petrecut la stația de metrou Rogier din Bruxelles, pe 14 ianuarie. Bărbatul în vârstă de 23 de ani a fost arestat.

A young man deliberately pushed a woman onto the tracks as the metro was pulling into the Rogier station in Brussels on Friday evening. The metro was able to stop in time and the perpetrator has been arrested pic.twitter.com/Q03w7QKuhX