Un tânăr declarat mort s-a trezit chiar înainte să fie îngropat. Momentul a fost FILMAT

View this post on Instagram

Man wakes up, minutes before being buried in Delta . . A man said to have died for about 7 hours, shocked many, this morning, after waking up, just minutes before his burial at Jeddo, Warri, Delta State. . . The 25 years old man identified as Akpo, allegedly died around 2a.m today and his grave was later dug, but his mom insisted that her child couldn’t die like that, so they started praying. . . Akpo was said to have woken up upon the arrival of the casket they ordered for him. He has since been rushed to the hospital.