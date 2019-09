O maşină a intrat în faţada hotelului Trump Plaza. Mai multe persoane au fost rănite

Salvatori au intervenit rapid la faţa locului, iar pagubele materiale păreau puţin importante, scrie News.ro.

"...unsure if it was an accident or deliberate." Hahahahaha that shit was planned. Fuck Drumpf and his shitty hotels and buildings and golf courses.

"Car ploughs into lobby of Trump Plaza in New Rochelle, NY" https://t.co/jW7968HSBl