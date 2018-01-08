The Weeknd, șocat de campania rasistă a H&M. ”Nu voi mai lucra cu ei de acum încolo”

„Sunt șocat și rușinat de această fotografie. Ma simt ofensat și nu voi mai lucra cu H&M de acum încolo”, a scris artistul canadian pe contul său de Twitter. Abel Tesfaye, pe numele său real, a avut o colecție de haine sub marca H&M în 2017.

Compania H&M a creat o controversă uriașă după ce au publicat pe site o imagine în care un copil de culoare poartă un hanorac imprimat cu mesajul „Cea mai cool maimuță din junglă”. Reprezentanții gigantului și-au cerut scuze ulterior.

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore... pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb

People know the history of racist using the term “monkey” to demean people of African descent and @hm pulls a stunt like this ????????‍♂️. This ad is inappropriate, offensive, disgusting and racist. #CoolestMonkeyintheJungle #HM pic.twitter.com/lQ95IMmTOw

Take a look at these kids? Adorable right! Now look at the hoodies. Do you see it? No!!

Well one says "the coolest monkey in the jungle" and the other says " survival expert".

One is seen as human, the other is seen as a animal. #HM pic.twitter.com/IDt0zmY5vm