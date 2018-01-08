The Weeknd, șocat de campania rasistă a H&M. ”Nu voi mai lucra cu ei de acum încolo”

the weeknd

Cântărețul The Weeknd afirmă că nu va mai colabora niciodată cu H&M, după ce retailerul a fost acuzat de rasism, din cauza unei reclame nepotrivite.

„Sunt șocat și rușinat de această fotografie. Ma simt ofensat și nu voi mai lucra cu H&M de acum încolo”, a scris artistul canadian pe contul său de Twitter. Abel Tesfaye, pe numele său real, a avut o colecție de haine sub marca H&M în 2017.

Compania H&M a creat o controversă uriașă după ce au publicat pe site o imagine în care un copil de culoare poartă un hanorac imprimat cu mesajul „Cea mai cool maimuță din junglă”. Reprezentanții gigantului și-au cerut scuze ulterior.

the weeknd Seymour Hersh, jurnalist castigator al premiului Pulitzer

