The Weeknd, șocat de campania rasistă a H&M. ”Nu voi mai lucra cu ei de acum încolo”

Cântărețul The Weeknd afirmă că nu va mai colabora niciodată cu H&M, după ce retailerul a fost acuzat de rasism, din cauza unei reclame nepotrivite.
„Sunt șocat și rușinat de această fotografie. Ma simt ofensat și nu voi mai lucra cu H&M de acum încolo”, a scris artistul canadian pe contul său de Twitter. Abel Tesfaye, pe numele său real, a avut o colecție de haine sub marca H&M în 2017.
Compania H&M a creat o controversă uriașă după ce au publicat pe site o imagine în care un copil de culoare poartă un hanorac imprimat cu mesajul „Cea mai cool maimuță din junglă”. Reprezentanții gigantului și-au cerut scuze ulterior.
woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore... pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018
People know the history of racist using the term “monkey” to demean people of African descent and @hm pulls a stunt like this ????????♂️. This ad is inappropriate, offensive, disgusting and racist. #CoolestMonkeyintheJungle #HM pic.twitter.com/lQ95IMmTOw— ✌HOZAY✌️ (@crazyhozay) January 8, 2018
Take a look at these kids? Adorable right! Now look at the hoodies. Do you see it? No!!
Well one says "the coolest monkey in the jungle" and the other says " survival expert".
One is seen as human, the other is seen as a animal. #HM pic.twitter.com/IDt0zmY5vm— Shea Annette (@Rebel_Grunge) January 8, 2018
As far as this racist #HM ad, the people of the H & M company knew EXACTLY what they were doing and they anticipated the backlash. This is their coded way of tapping into the white supremacist demographic. Racists buy clothes too, and these companies want those bigoted dollars pic.twitter.com/e0ZUa0Mmyt— Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) January 9, 2018
Sursa: StirilePROTV